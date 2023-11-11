WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 24 notes!

(Alki Point photo by Gary Jones)

Here’s how the weekend is beginning, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

VETERANS DAY: No West Seattle Water Taxi service today; Seattle Public Library branches are closed.

FREE GROUP RUN: Get your weekend going with this weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW) group run, All levels welcome. Meet at the shop by 8 am.

VOLLEYBALL: West Seattle High School plays Lake Washington HS at 9 am in a district volleyball tournament semifinal; match is at LWHS (in Kirkland). If WSHS wins, the Wildcats play for the district title at 3 pm.

DONUTS & DONATIONS: Bring warm clothes to 5446 California SW, 10 am-1 pm, and get a free donut!

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Fall is planting season, and you can shop for student-raised plants at the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) Garden Center, open 10 am-2 pm on the north end of campus.

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Learn about Marco’s music here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2234 SW Orchard)

SANTA PET PHOTOS: Take your furbaby to West Seattle Wonder Dogs (6040 California SW) 1-4 pm for a photo with Santa for a donation benefitting Forgotten Dogs Rescue!

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Try the new reds!

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: 1-6 pm, with student-produced wines available. North end of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus. (6000 16th SW)

JEWELRY POP-UP: CAPERS Home continues its local-maker series with Phyllis Warman, 1-6 pm. (4525 California SW)

OUNCES CELEBRATES 7 YEARS: Be there 2 pm-9 pm for the anniversary party, with the Dick’s Drive-In burger truck, plus music, magic, and giveaways. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

ALLISON RUSSELL AT EASY STREET: 2 pm meet-and-greet at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW).

BOOK LAUNCH PARTY: West Seattle writer Sharon Podobnik‘s first book “It’s Not (All) Your Fault” is out, and you’re invited to help her celebrate at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 4-6 pm.

VETERANS DAY & PEACE POLE DEDICATION: The Rotary Club of West Seattle will present a peace pole to American Legion Post 160 in honor of veterans and their families. All welcome. 4 pm. (3618 SW Alaska)

BURGERS & BEATS: Saturday night food and music at Revelry Room – burgers start at 6, DJs at 9. (4547 California SW, alley side)

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC: Home Cookin’ performs at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm, no cover.

SONGWRITER SHOWCASE: James Coates with special guest Ivy Ficarra at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has ticket info.

‘THE LARAMIE PROJECT’: West Seattle High School‘s new student production continues tonight, 7:30 pm – ticket info and more in our calendar listing.

‘THOSE WHO FEED US’: 7:30 pm at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor):

ArtsWest will be hosting the inaugural reading of Those Who Feed Us, an original devised theatrical-event celebrating food solidarity and awareness of the (un)seen hands that put food on our plates. Produced by volunteer mutual aid group WashMasks, the event is a community gathering of shared memories, dramatic readings, and facilitated public conversations that connect the food we eat to the people that made this happen. Admission is free, with donations from this pay-what-you-can event going toward WashMasks’ yearly Heart of Washington campaign, serving several farmworker communities across Washington state.

‘GREAT NIGHT’: Saturday night program for young adults 18+ to hang out 7 pm-midnight, at Southwest Teen Life Center (2801 SW Thistle).

Planning a concert, open house, show, sale, event, meeting, seminar, reading, field trip, fundraiser, class, game, Halloween or holiday-season happening, or ? If the community’s invited, get your event on our calendar! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!