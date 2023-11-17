WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Crash-and-grab burglary at Rush Hour in The Junction; two vehicle thefts

Three reports in West Seattle Crime Watch this morning:

RUSH HOUR CRASH-AND-GRAB: Thanks for the tips and photos. Above is Jolene‘s photo of the stolen Chevrolet Silverado that was used in a crash-and-grab burglary at Rush Hour in The Junction (4448 California SW) just before 5 am. We just went to Rush Hour to find out more from the shop’s owners.

They told us the burglar(s) got away with some clothing, but not a major dollar amount – the damage was far more costly. Police told them the truck had been stolen in West Seattle (per incident audio, that happened in South Delridge, and the pickup’s owner wasn’t even aware yet). No description of the burglar(s) so far. Meantime, the shop owners are not sure yet whether they’ll be able to open today but promised an update. The shop has been in The Junction less than a year.

STOLEN KONA: At least two other auto thefts in West Seattle this morning – first from John: “Reported to SPD a stolen white Hyundai Kona (with the anti-theft recall installed), License # BVL 7802. Stolen in North Admiral near the corner of SW College St and 44th Ave SW, between midnight and 4:30 am.”

STOLEN PICKUP: This just came in as we were writing this roundup – Jeff‘s black Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was stolen around 8 am: