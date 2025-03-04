Seattle’s new police chief plans Q&A in West Seattle

(Seattle Police Department-provided photo from January)

New Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes will make his first public community-meeting appearance in West Seattle two weeks from tonight. The Southwest Precinct is relaunching its Precinct Advisory Council, a group that will now have open-to-all meetings, unlike its previous incarnation. First one will be at 6:30 pm Tuesday, March 18; the precinct’s Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Satterwhite says that in addition to a speech and Q&A with Chief Barnes, “We will be introducing our new SWPAC Community Chairperson, and our SWPAC Community Leads, representing our various neighborhoods and community organizations.” This will be in the community room on the west side of the precinct, off the public parking lot, 2300 SW Webster.