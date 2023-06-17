BIZNOTE: Rush Hour pops up in The Junction

(WSB photo)

Yesenia and Keith are part of the team behind Rush Hour, a “summer pop-up” shop in The Junction that’s been open a few weeks at 4448 California SW, the future redevelopment site next to the north location of West Seattle Coworking (WSB sponsor). If you’re still looking for a unique Father’s Day (or beyond) gift, and you haven’t been in yet, you might want to take a look at their vintage sports items, part of what they carry along with sneakers (the specialty), streetwear, and more. Regular hours are on their Instagram page; they closed at 5 today and will be open tomorrow (on Father’s Day) 10 am-2 pm.