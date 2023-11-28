WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Admiral Safeway threat, unfounded

Thanks for the tips. Admiral Safeway is open again after a threat determined to be unfounded. Here’s what SPD spokesperson Det. Judinna Gulpan: “Police responded to a reported bomb threat (there) around 7:00 a.m. Officers arrived and found most occupants of the business had already evacuated. An employee reported a suspect called and stated an incendiary device was placed inside the business and would be detonated if the suspect was not provided what was requested. Police completed a search of the business and did not locate a device. Business has reopened and there were no reported injuries.”