WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: RIP, Golden Pheasant

(Photo by Kersti Muul)

Over the past decade. readers have sent occasional photos of a multicolored bird we quickly learned was a Golden Pheasant. (For example: 2013, 2019.) Most likely not all the same one, as their lifespan isn’t quite that long. Most recently, the one shown above was hanging around Arbor Heights. Kersti Muul sent a sad update about it today:

I leaned yesterday that the golden pheasant was found off 106th and (Marine View Drive) with head trauma and euthanized at Urban Animal. I matched it to one in Arbor Heights that (a) woman had contacted me about. We were monitoring it in her yard. Found very close to her house.

Kersti said several people had suggested she “rescue” it in the past year, but it was clearly not in distress and was “very active and alert,” so there was no reason to do so. “He had a good free life for a long while. Rest well, beautiful one.”