HAPPENING NOW: Community Market at White Center HUB

(Also published on partner site White Center Now)

The White Center HUB (8th SW and SW 108th) is a hub of activity this afternoon and evening during the Community Market and Fundraiser, presented indoors and outdoors by the White Center Community Development Association. A team from WCCDA is there to talk with marketgoers:



Local creators and other small businesses have booths and tables both indoors and outdoors including La Tipica Oaxaqueña, The Art Lady, Lost Luggage Vintage, Peanutt’s Art and things, Sabrina’s Beauty Shop, Zars Nails, Mashel Trade, Chels Art, Xiao Quilt, Beautious Bakin’ & Kakin’, MX Handmade Collective, face-painting presented by the WCCDA, and more.

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Artist Alison is one of the people you can meet:

Or D of D’s Craft Room Creations:

Kids get the chance to create art, too:

And you can see the queen bee (the one with the white spot) brought by Goebel Goods, which is selling honey too:

This all is scheduled to continues until 7 pm.