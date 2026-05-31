HAPPENING NOW: Happy first birthday, Potterings!

(WSB photos by Torin Record-Sand)

Longtime West Seattle entrepreneur Lora Radford is trying to shine a light on your creativity via her co-op pottery studio Potterings, celebrating its first anniversary this afternoon. So she’s made special anniversary-edition mini-luminaries, little candleholders with designs on the sides to let the candlelight shine through. Potterings also offered free mini-workshops this afternoon for visitors to make their own:

The mini-workshops are all booked up but you’re still invited to visit Potterings (east side of ground floor at ActivSpace, 3400 Harbor SW) before 4 pm to see the studio in advance of future classes and events, which you can learn about here (where you’ll also find info on the Game of Shrooms scavenger hunt starting June 13).