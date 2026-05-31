HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Paddle Battle tournament serving up $ for WSHS student-athletes

(WSB photos by Torin Record-Sand)

Pickleball isn’t an official school sport, yet, but student-athletes in other sports at local high schools are benefiting from pickleball tournaments this weekend and next. Today at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex, dozens of players are raising money for WSHS athletes at the second annual West Seattle Paddle Battle.

The tournament is organized by the West Seattle Booster Club – board members and volunteers were at courtside when we stopped by:

Trophies await the victors, and we’re expecting the winner info for an update to this story post-tournament.

Not only is the Paddle Battle raising money via entry fees, its sponsorships are topped by Murder Hornet Hot Sauce again this year.

Another pickleball benefit is six days away on the same courts – next Saturday, the Westside Pickleball League’s “Rally on the Rock” benefits Chief Sealth IHS Athletics.