For everyone who wondered what ever happened to The West Seattle Turkey

November 25, 2020 4:15 pm
(December 2019 photo by Rosalie Miller)

It’s that time of year again when turkey is on many minds … and headed for so many ovens. But thoughts have also turned to the wild turkey who surprised and delighted West Seattleites for many months. Several readers have messaged or commented recently asking what ever happened to The West Seattle Turkey. (Some had names for her – Tallulah and Admiral Belvidere among others – but we just referred to her as TWST.) The first sighting we heard about was in April 2019, in Arbor Heights. She headed northbound and eventually settled in the Admiral area, most often seen near West Seattle High School, with some side trips – including a perch on a Junction crane. Then around the time the pandemic really blew up back in March, she started heading south, with a sojourn in Gatewood, then finding her way back to Arbor Heights in early April, and eventually leaving West Seattle altogether – after this sighting, she crossed the city-limits line, and so far as we’ve heard, never came back. Last report we got was a Kent sighting in late April. Some time later, we contacted Regional Animal Services of King County to ask if they by any chance had rounded up a turkey. They had – but it was definitely not the same turkey. So TWST’s fate remains a mystery. It was speculated she roamed because she was looking for love; we hope she found it.

  • dan November 25, 2020 (4:18 pm)
    I follow a few Burien Facebook pages and I have heard of a few turkey sightings on and off.  I will investigate further.

  • LB November 25, 2020 (4:32 pm)
    Beautiful, beautiful creature! 

  • Alex S. November 25, 2020 (4:43 pm)
    If you’ve never seen the PBS documentary, “My Life as a Turkey” offers some fascinating insight into the lives of wild turkeys.  We watch it every year for Thanksgiving. Thanks to WSB & its readers for covering the adventures of West Seattle’s most famous feathered friend. 

  • North admiral November 25, 2020 (4:50 pm)
    I read this nervously hoping it wasn’t bad news. If it ever is, just tell us she’s running around happy in a farm up north

