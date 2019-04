Susan is the third person in the past few weeks to email us about a Golden Pheasant sighting – first with a clear photo, so we’re posting in case you see it too. It’s been six years since the first time we published a Golden Pheasant report; species information we’ve found online suggests six years is the outer range of their life span, so no way to know if it’s the same one. We also received a photo last year. Wild? Roaming pet? Still a mystery.