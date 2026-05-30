WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Seen this red Elantra?

Susanna‘s hoping her stolen car might be spotted abandoned in a local neighborhood:

Our 2012 red Hyundai Elantra was stolen from the front of our house in North Admiral last night/early morning after midnight. We’ve reported it and have a police case number … License plate is CWG2636.

Hoping that maybe one of our West Seattle neighbors might see the car left someplace. It was locked, but just want to alert folks about the theft. This was on Walnut Ave in North Admiral neighborhood.