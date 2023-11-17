WEEKEND PREVIEW: Shop local and handmade at half a dozen locations Saturday

Saturday is a huge day if you’re ready to shop:

The Peace Lutheran Church bazaar at 39th/Thistle in Gatewood is one of six holiday bazaars and craft fairs listed for Saturday in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide. Organizers have been advertising the event on WSB to ensure you know you’re invited – in addition to selling handmade and fair-trade items 10 am-3 pm, they’re also offering craft activities for kids 10 am-2 pm and a hot lunch option 11 am-1 pm. If you can’t get there Saturday, they’ll do it again – minus lunch and crafts – noon-3 pm Sunday.

WHITE CENTER LIBRARY GUILD BAZAAR/BOOK SALE, NOVEMBER 17 & 18: Two-day bazaar and book sale at White Center Library – on Friday and Saturday (11 am-4 pm both days). (1409 SW 107th)

Also tomorrow – the Alki Masonic Center‘s holiday bazaar, 9 am-4 pm in The Junction … the Arrowhead Gardens craft fair, 10 am-3 pm, promising “wreaths, floral arrangements, crochet and knitting crafts, and homemade goods” … Admiral Church is having an “Old World-style Christmas Market,” 10 am-4 pm … it’s the second day of the White Center Library Guild‘s bazaar and book sale, 11 am-4 pm … and if you don’t mind venturing a little further south, the Shorewood Elementary PTA also invites you to their holiday bazaar too, 10 am-4 pm. Follow the links for addresses, or find them in our updated-daily Holiday Guide and see what else is happening!