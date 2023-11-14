WANTED: Your thoughts for this year’s Seattle Public Safety Survey, open for 2 more weeks

If you haven’t already answered this year’s Seattle Public Safety Survey, researchers at Seattle University hope you’ll do it sometime before month’s end:

Every year, Seattle U researchers conduct this community survey “to try and assess the main concerns of Seattle residents and convey those concerns to the police department. We want to make sure we hear from as much of the West Seattle residents as possible.” Here’s the direct link – use the dropdown on that page to choose which of 11 languages you want to use. If you’re interested – here are the results of last year’s citywide survey.