STUDENT FUNDRAISER: Chief Sealth IHS Mock Trial team selling candy too

We’ve had several questions lately about whether See’s Candies will have another holiday pop-up in West Seattle. Not that we’re seeing/hearing – but you can get their candy while giving local students some help! We featured one fundraiser last week and today we have another – the Chief Sealth International High School Mock Trial team:

That’s a team photo from last spring, after another successful year. But the program has costs to cover, and you can help by buying from their See’s fundraiser: