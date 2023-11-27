STUDENT FUNDRAISER: Chief Sealth IHS Mock Trial team selling candy too

We’ve had several questions lately about whether See’s Candies will have another holiday pop-up in West Seattle. Not that we’re seeing/hearing – but you can get their candy while giving local students some help! We featured one fundraiser last week and today we have another – the Chief Sealth International High School Mock Trial team:
That’s a team photo from last spring, after another successful year. But the program has costs to cover, and you can help by buying from their See’s fundraiser:
All proceeds will go toward tournament registration, travel, and supply costs for the team.
There are two convenient ways to order:
1. Order through our online form at tinyurl.com/csmtchocolate for pickup at Chief Sealth [flier]
2. Order online for direct shipment from See’s at tinyurl.com/csisees23
The last day to order is 12/1/23. Orders should be available for pickup by 12/13/23.
Chocolate not your thing? Donations are always welcome and can be made via Schoolpay at tinyurl.com/csmtdonate
Questions? Contact by email at RLNeil@seattleschools.org
