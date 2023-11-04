UPDATE: Deadly head-on crash on Admiral Way

11:36 PM: Police and fire are arriving on the Admiral Way hill north of the bridge for a reported two-car head-on collision. One person is reported trapped in one of the cars. Avoid the area. The Admiral exit from the westbound bridge is being blocked off in addition to traffic on the hill, both ways.

11:44 PM: The trapped person has been extricated, firefighters told dispatch.

(Reader photo)

12:12 AM: Police have just described the crash as fatal. (The person who was extricated had been originally described as a woman, unresponsive.) The investigation will likely mean the street will remain closed for a few hours.