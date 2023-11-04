West Seattle, Washington

05 Sunday

51℉

UPDATE: Deadly head-on crash on Admiral Way

November 4, 2023 11:36 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS breaking news

11:36 PM: Police and fire are arriving on the Admiral Way hill north of the bridge for a reported two-car head-on collision. One person is reported trapped in one of the cars. Avoid the area. The Admiral exit from the westbound bridge is being blocked off in addition to traffic on the hill, both ways.

11:44 PM: The trapped person has been extricated, firefighters told dispatch.

(Reader photo)

12:12 AM: Police have just described the crash as fatal. (The person who was extricated had been originally described as a woman, unresponsive.) The investigation will likely mean the street will remain closed for a few hours.

Share This

No Replies to "UPDATE: Deadly head-on crash on Admiral Way"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.