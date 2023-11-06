Remembering Phyllis J. Wharton, 1937-2023

Family and friends are remembering Phyllis Wharton and sharing this remembrance with the community:

Phyllis Joy Herald Wharton was born in Naches, Washington on February 16, 1937. She died peacefully on October 10, 2023, surrounded by her loving family; exactly as she wished. Phyllis is survived by her three loving children, Gary (Betsy), Kathy (Scott), and Glenn (Debbie), 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, her sister Faye, numerous nieces, nephews and their families, and many friends who hold her fondly in their hearts.

Phyllis grew up in Naches with her parents Willis and Katie, brother Roy, and sister Faye. She graduated from Naches Valley High School in 1955 and went on to attend business college in Yakima, WA. Shortly after high school, Phyllis was introduced by mutual friends to Robert Russell Wharton. Phyllis and Bob quickly realized they were meant for each other and were married in 1957. They started their family the next year and happily became a close family of five. Those early years in Yakima were filled with family since Bob and Phyllis each had two siblings who lived locally.

Bob and Phyllis decided in 1965 to move their family to Seattle and bought a home in the heart of West Seattle, where members of the Wharton family lived for 30+ years.

The Whartons are a family who loved camping and over the years they stayed in campgrounds all over Washington state. Phyllis and Bob packed up the kids and took off for weekends, oftentimes meeting up with family members and giving their kids a chance to play with their cousins. Those travels also included many visits to Yakima and several trips to South Dakota, where Bob’s mother lived.

Bob passed away in early 1985, and Phyllis and her family became closer than ever as they grieved their loss. The family continued to grow as Gary and Kathy had both gotten married by this time and started families of their own. Phyllis relished being a Grandma and this introduced a new aspect of her life that she enjoyed until she passed away. The camping trips continued on through the years, with different logistics as babies were added and growing. Grandma Phyllis was always there to help with the grandkids!

Phyllis moved from her house to West Seattle Soundview Condominiums in 2007, quickly got involved in the Ownership Board and made dear friends throughout the building. She volunteered at the West Seattle Senior Center and continued her active social life by playing cards, going to happy hour, and spending time with family. In 2022 she moved to Wesley Homes, a senior living community in Des Moines. Phyllis quickly made more friends at Wesley and really enjoyed her Terrace apartment with a view of Mt. Rainier and a large deck to hold all the plants she loved to keep. Her outgoing nature and desire to volunteer fit in well with the Wesley community and she was beloved by many.

A Celebration of Life was held at Wesley Terrace on October 28th, where family and friends gathered to share fun and poignant stories about Phyllis and calm our grieving hearts. Although Phyllis’ passing left us all with a huge hole in our hearts, we are comforted by the knowledge that she lived a long, happy, and full life – and that she is with her forever love, Bob.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be directed to the Wesley Foundation wesleychoice.org/community-foundation