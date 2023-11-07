HOLIDAY BIZNOTE: Skylark’s take-home Thanksgiving dinners

Two weeks and two days until Thanksgiving – if you’re looking for cooking help, The Skylark in North Delridge can offer you some assistance. Skylark proprietor Matt Larson emailed to say, “We will be offering take-home Thanksgiving dinner again this year featuring house-smoked turkey plus sides. Order must be in by Friday the 17th and pickup is Wednesday the 22nd. Orders can be placed on our website.” Sides available include mashed potatoes, stuffing, and green-bean casserole. (Anybody else with Thanksgiving take-home – or dine-in – offerings? Email us – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!)