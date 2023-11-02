HAPPENING NOW: ‘Holiday Taste’ at West Seattle Thriftway

Thanksgiving Day is three weeks away. So tonight, West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) invited a few guests over to serve up samples of what you might want to serve during the holidays. In addition to vendors – like, above, Macrina Bakery and Eltana Bagels – they’re also dishing up deli-cooked dishes, like roasted turkey and stuffing:

You can even make dessert decisions:

The “Holiday Taste” event is on until 7 tonight. You can order from the holiday menu any time through the Monday before Thanksgiving (November 20):

Thriftway is at California/Fauntleroy.