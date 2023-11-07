ELECTION 2023: Seattle School Board results

Another local seat without an incumbent is being decided in this election – Leslie Harris is leaving the Seattle Public Schools Board of Directors after two terms. She represents District 6 (West Seattle and most of South Park); in the general election, all board seats are decided by a citywide vote, so that means we’re tracking four seats tonight. Here’s tonight’s first and only round of results:

SEATTLE SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 6

Gina Topp 86.8%

Maryanne Wood 12.2%

The leaders in the other three (we’ll fill in with the numbers later) are Liza Rankin, Lisa Rivera Smith, and Evan Briggs.