CONGRATULATIONS! Two girls from West Seattle are state-champion swimmers

Congratulations to two West Seattle-residing Kennedy Catholic High School students who have just won state 4A swimming championships! The report is from Casie:

West Seattle residents Kaitlyn Vu (top left) and Lucy LaBella (bottom right) are state champions! Sophomore Kaitlyn and freshman Lucy won the 4×100 Free relay for Kennedy Catholic High School at the WIAA 4A state championship this weekend. Kaitlyn was also the 100 Breaststroke state champion. Kennedy placed third as a team.

Full results from the championships at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way are here.