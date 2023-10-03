WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: Date set for Sound Transit’s next West Seattle meeting

While Sound Transit works on the final Environmental Impact Statement for its West Seattle to SODO extension – to be released next year in the run-up to a final vote on routing and station locations – it’s been promising another round of “community engagement.” Tonight we know the date for an in-person West Seattle meeting that’ll be a key part of that – three weeks from tomorrow, Wednesday, October 25th. The 5:30 pm meeting at Alki Masonic Center (40th/Edmunds) is described as a “station planning forum … to see updated designs for future light rail stations in West Seattle and SODO, and share your ideas and feedback.” Though the timeline for the final EIS has slid, Sound Transit still says West Seattle’s light-rail extension will be running by the end of 2032.

P.S. Sound Transit reps will talk about this meeting and other updates at Wednesday’s District 1 Community Network meeting (7 pm, High Point Neighborhood House, 6400 Sylvan Way SW).