WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Trail or Treat – adopt a cabin now! – at Camp Long. Dia de Muertos ofrenda , too

(Photos courtesy Camp Long)

West Seattle’s Camp Long (5200 35th SW) has two special events ahead – and multiple ways for you to be part of them. One is the first “Trail or Treat” since 2005! This is set for 4-8 pm Saturday, October 28. Camp Long’s Matt Kostle explains:

The idea is to have community organizations and members “adopt” a cabin, which simply means they would volunteer to provide people to decorate the cabin however they want (and can totally include info about their organization/programs/etc.) and have someone or several people there during the event to hand out goodies of their choice (we are recommending more natural items like fruit leathers or things like that as opposed to the standard trick or treat candy)! Dressing up is of course encouraged as well but not required!

We will create a pathway with lights that goes to all the respective cabins for folks to stop at for goodies and will end at one of our shelters for activities from our Naturalists, a campfire with smores goodies and some story telling!

With that we have an ask of the community and that is that we need organizations to adopt these cabins! We have a few already spoken for but would love more from the community! We would also love to have support in the form of anyone who wants to volunteer helping set up on the day of the event! Camp Long feels like such a perfect place for this type of family friendly event but we would love to spruce it up even more so in addition to people, if anybody has any décor they would be willing to donate to this event please let us know! I am attaching a photo (above) all the way back from 2005 which might have been the last time we did an event like this to showcase some decoration ideas! We would also love lighting for the pathways if anyone is able to help with that! We will share the final lighted pathway that we will map out based on how many cabins we have participating. We are hoping to wrap up getting volunteers signed up by the 19th! Please reach out to us at camp.long@seattle.gov or 206-684-7434 to sign up for volunteering or adopting a cabin for the event!