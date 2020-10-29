HALLOWEEN: Skeleton Theatre’s pandemic production; plus – more decoration, trick-or-treat locations

Two days until Halloween! Updates:

SKELETON THEATRE: Like so many things, the front-yard animatronic-skeleton extravaganza has had to evolve for this pandemic year. From the crew’s spokesperson Maia Low: “To protect our friends and neighbors (and ourselves!) from the hazards of gathering at a live show, the Skeleton Theatre crew decided to put our COVID-specific show online this year. The show is on the Skeleton Theatre website.” (And above, via YouTube. It’s short but fun!)

WSB HALLOWEEN PAGE UPDATE: The list of decoration locations and no-contact trick-or-treat events on our page continues to grow. Here’s one that serves as both:

That scene is from the Alki home of “Nightfall Orphanage,” presenting “Ghosts of Halloween Decorations Past” – “no contact, GRAB & GO TRICK OR TREAT on Friday 10/30 and Saturday 10/31, 5:30 pm – 9 pm.” Family-friendly. Find it on our list, along with many others – these are decorations up now, so you can also drive by or walk by most if not all locations any time through Halloween. Lots of photos on the page too, so you can see them even if you don’t go out to look. Anything to add? Not too late – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

TRICK-OR-STREET BLOCKS: West Seattle has more than a few of these, according to the city’s map. (They’re explained here.)