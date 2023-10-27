WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Skeleton Theatre’s final year

(WSB photo – Skeleton Theatre stage site)

After more than a decade and a half, the West Seattle front-yard animatronic Halloween show Skeleton Theatre is about to hang up its (bone) spurs. We stopped by the corner of 36th/Hanford after the Skeleton crew started building this year’s stage/set, and they told us this would be their last year. The website‘s not updated yet for this year, but it has tons of history on this longtime local Halloween favorite, which dates back to the mid-’00s (they even did an online version for pandemic year 2020). It’s usually full of corny jokes, lighting and sound effects, and of course, the animatronic skeleton stars. All they would tell us about this year’s show is that it’s called “Junior,” and that the name would make sense when we see the show. The schedule is the same as previous years – Halloween night and the night after (October 31-November 1), 6 pm-9 pm, more or less continuous shows with a reset break between them.