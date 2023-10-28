West Seattle, Washington

28 Saturday

38℉

VIDEO, PHOTOS: West Seattle Monster Dash 2023!

October 28, 2023 10:16 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Halloween | West Seattle news | WS & Sports

Hallo-weekend began with almost 300 mostly costumed people running 5K through Lincoln Park for the West Seattle Monster Dash. Cheering them on – the mascot monster:

Reasons to cheer included not only the costumes but also the cause: The Monster Dash is a fundraiser for South Seattle College Cooperative Preschools, which serve hundreds of local families at five West Seattle/White Center locations. But it’s also just plain fun.

Here are the results. The 5K was followed by two short fun runs just for kids.

Share This

No Replies to "VIDEO, PHOTOS: West Seattle Monster Dash 2023!"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.