VIDEO, PHOTOS: West Seattle Monster Dash 2023!

Hallo-weekend began with almost 300 mostly costumed people running 5K through Lincoln Park for the West Seattle Monster Dash. Cheering them on – the mascot monster:

Reasons to cheer included not only the costumes but also the cause: The Monster Dash is a fundraiser for South Seattle College Cooperative Preschools, which serve hundreds of local families at five West Seattle/White Center locations. But it’s also just plain fun.

Here are the results. The 5K was followed by two short fun runs just for kids.