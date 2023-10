8:06 PM: Police have 35th SW blocked at SW Dakota (map) for cleanup after a crash. We don’t know much about the crash – apparently no major injuries, as SFD has already closed out its one-engine no-medic-unit response. But the SDOT incident team was called because of a fuel/oil spill “running down” 35th southward, so that has to be cleaned up before they can reopen the street.

8:42 PM: Officers just told dispatch that the street has reopened.