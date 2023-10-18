HELPING: Safety begets safety in Nucor donation to WestSide Baby

A safety drive at West Seattle’s Nucor steel mill is going to support the work WestSide Baby does keeping babies and kids safe – from car seats to diaper supply. Nucor reps stopped by WestSide Baby’s headquarters in White Center at noontime today to present a $11,040 donation stemming from the company’s fall Observation Blitz. Nucor’s safety director Shayne Dinkle explained that the company has a special campaign of “safety observations” twice a year – here’s how it was explained at the time of a similar donation last year:

During the Blitz, which ran for three weeks, Nucor challenges their teammates to complete as many safety observations as possible and donates $5, for every observation completed, to a local charitable organization.

You can support WestSide Baby too – find out how via their website.