COUNTDOWN: One week until The Junction’s Halloween celebration, with costume parade and candy

One week from today, while the West Seattle Farmers’ Market will be in its usual spot on California SW between Alaska and Oregon, an extra block will be closed for The Junction’s Halloween celebration. To recap, the West Seattle Junction Association decided, starting this year, to split what had been the Harvest Festival into two events – the Fall Festival, with a variety of games and activities, happened four weeks ago, and Halloween in The Junction, with a costume parade and trick-or-treating, happens next Sunday (October 29th). It’s set for 11 am-2 pm, kicking off with the costume parade starting at Junction Plaza Park (42nd/Alaska), led by the West Seattle High School Band as in years past. Then at noon, the Seattle Thrillers will perform. An extra block of California SW, from Alaska to Edmunds, will be closed to vehicle traffic; you’ll find trick-or-treating and activity booths there (as well as treats offered throughout Downtown West Seattle by businesses). See you in The Junction next Sunday!

