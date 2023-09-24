HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Junction Fall Festival fun

(WSB photos. Above, kids’ zone, presented by Hope Lutheran School)

11:33 AM: If you’re not already in The Junction, this is the epicenter of West Seattle fun on autumn’s first Sunday – the Fall Festival is on, in the street on California SW south of Alaska.

Music (The Potholes, above photo) and games started at 11 – including the cornhole tournament:

Starting at noon, you can buy chili tastes and vote on your favorite. Noon is also when the Seattle Thrillers are scheduled to dance, and two sets of pie-eating competitors will face off, kids and adults. This is all on until 2 pm (while the Farmers’ Market continues in its usual area north of Alaska).

12:32 PM: Go get your chili while it lasts, right in front of KeyBank as usual:

(Announced competitors: Admiral Pub, Brookdale, Camp West, Elliott Bay Brewing, Husky Deli, Margie’s Cafe, NW Texas BBQ, Pecos Pit BBQ – voting results announced at festival’s end.) More photos later!