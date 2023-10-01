BIZNOTE: 2 big changes for West Seattle Wellness

West Seattle Wellness has a new location and new owner as of today, founder Joe Bielling has announced. The practice, which has been located in Westwood Village (over NK Nails), is now in The Junction, at 4744 41st Ave SW (the City Watch building). And ownership has been transferred to West Seattle Wellness’s acupuncturist, Dr Xiangyu Xu. Everything else stays the same – business name, website, online calendar access, phone number, contact info for practitioners (they include acupuncture, pelvic health, counseling, and massage therapy). Bielling says he’s long been managing the business remotely while splitting his time between Seattle and Austin; now, he is focusing on a new personal career trajectory, post-psychedelic integration therapy.