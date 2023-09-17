WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 11 notes

(Texas Striped Sweat Bee in photographer Rosalie Miller’s West Seattle garden)

Last Sunday of summer – here’s what’s happening:

ROAD-WORK ALERTS: The Junction paving project is scheduled to continue today – in the eastbound lanes of SW Alaska between California and 44th.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Now they’re running on Sunday mornings too – meet at 9 am at Dough Joy Donuts (4310 SW Oregon).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market is open between SW Alaska and SW Oregon on California, offering late-summer fruit and vegetables as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, more. Here’s today’s vendor list.

DOUGH JOY AT OUNCES: Another 10 am-2 pm Dough Joy Donuts popup at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW).

DONATION DRIVE AT ALKI UCC: 11 am-3 pm, drop off donations at 6115 SW Hinds. Our calendar listing explains what they’re looking for.

‘RETHINK THE LINK’ WALK: Supporters of the “no-build alternative” will lead a walk along part of the potential West Seattle light-rail route, as previewed here. Meet at 11 am at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW)

SECOND-TIME SALE: Fauntleroy Church‘s mega-sale concludes today in the Fellowship Hall. Tables and tables and tables of curated, clean, lightly used items. 11:30 am-3 pm. (9140 California SW)

‘MATT & BEN’: Second matinee for the new play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 3 pm. Check for tickets here.

COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC Jen Howard performs 3-5 pm at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). No cover.

END THE WEEKEND LAUGHING: The Junction Comedy Show is tonight at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm. Ticket link is in our calendar listing.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

Something for our calendar – one-time or recurring? Email us the info – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!