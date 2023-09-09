WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: The package thief who left a note

Sent by Nick:

Hi, just reporting a basic package theft, with clear images/videos – with a silver lining at the end!

A package thief stole from our front porch, moments after the FedEx delivery. This occurred at 5:02 pm on Thursday Sept. 7 at 35th & Andover. A police report has been filed, #2023-915431.

The woman appears to be white, mid-50s, 200 lbs, black tank shirt and white capri pants. Oddly, she left a note on the front porch scrawled on a paper towel, “Trying to tell you that U had a pkg.” A neighbor commenter on Ring says that her vehicle appears to be a black 2000-2006 Hyundai Elantra GT Hatchback – not a common vehicle.

I know my kid’s soccer cleats will never be recovered, but maybe somebody recognizes the woman in the picture and can provide additional information.

After posting the photos and videos on Ring, a generous neighbor offered a pair of second-hand cleats as a replacement. My kid can play soccer this weekend after all! Thank you, West Seattle – such a great community!