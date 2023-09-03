WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Drugstore closed after crash-and-grab

(WSB photo)

After two reader tips, we just went over to the Walgreens in South Delridge and confirmed it’s closed, with the front entrance boarded up. Its website also describes the store as currently “temporarily closed.” Archived police-radio audio explains why: Around 5:45 am, a 911 call came in from a security firm monitoring live video of the store and seeing a vehicle crash into the entrance. Police arriving in the area saw a white pickup truck speeding away, though the audio isn’t clear on whether that was definitely the vehicle involved. We don’t know what if anything was taken from the Walgreens, since the store is closed and we won’t be able to request the police-report narrative until after the weekend.