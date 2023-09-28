TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thursday watch, with westbound bridge crash

7:55 AM: Another rollover crash is reported on the westbound bridge. The driver is reported to have gotten out of the car and SFD says they’re in “stable condition,” so an initially large response has been reduced.

8:03 AM: Only one engine is still on this call.

8:28 AM: Thanks to the reader who just texted a photo of the vehicle, which went on its side near the Welcome to West Seattle sign.

There have been multiple crashes in that area in the past few days and a report yesterday of a “slick spot” nearby too – we’re checking with SDOT.

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Thursday, September 28th.

WEATHER AND SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Showery, possible thunderstorms, high in the low 60s. Sunrise today is at 7:04 am; sunset, 6:55 pm.

ADVANCE ALERT

Another reminder that the low bridge will be closed to surface traffic October 7-14, SDOT announced Monday.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro – Regular schedule; check advisories here.

Water Taxi – Regular schedule.

Washington State Ferries – 2-boat service on the Triangle Route. Check alerts for changes, and use Vessel Watch to see where your ferry is.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low-bridge cam:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – alternate route across the river:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on Twitter/X shows whether the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

