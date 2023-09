8:42 PM: Avoid the eastbound bridge for a while – SFD and SPD are at the scene of a crash at the 99 overpass and traffic is clogged in that area. Initial reports suggested possible serious injuries.

8:51 PM: Only one eastbound lane is getting through at the scene right now.

8:57 PM: According to police radio, it’s believed this was caused by one driver spinning out and winding up in the path of another that couldn’t avoid colliding. No life-threatening injuries.