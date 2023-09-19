West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: City Council approves public-drug-use bill, 6-3

September 19, 2023 5:35 pm
3 COMMENTS
In the fourth hour of today’s City Council meeting, councilmembers have just approved the bill that brings city law in line with state law, making public drug use potentially prosecutable. As reported last week, the bill co-sponsored by Councilmembers Lisa Herbold and Andrew Lewis states that diversion is preferable to prosecution. Supporters say that’s an improvement on state law. But opponents say this criminalizes a health problem and that the diversion preference is meaningless because the city is not spending the money it wil take to make treatment and services available. The three “no” votes were Councilmembers Teresa Mosaueda, Tammy Morales, and Kshama Sawant.

  • Pelicans September 19, 2023 (5:49 pm)
    Thank you, WSB, for breaking down the votes on this measure. I checked Seattle Times, all four local TV stations, plus two other local news sites, with only one having a link to the CC meeting website. That link seemed to be incomplete in showing who voted for/against, and who was  present for the vote. Of course, it could be me not used to using the city of Seattle CC website 🤔.

    • WSB September 19, 2023 (6:02 pm)
      I don’t know if the vote breakdown is online yet – I watched the meeting live and so reported from that. The meeting had other items once they finally finished with that.

  • West Seattle Mad Sci Guy September 19, 2023 (5:53 pm)
    Complicated issue. Having good friends who have slipped into addiction, it is a physical/medical issue (the addiction) and often also mental health issue and diversion should be emphasized where possible. When I tried to get my friend into rehab there was no available resource. And my friend desperately wanted help. The criminal aspect I only agree with because you can’t let addicts just fester on the street. This is the only mechanism I’m aware of available to compel someone into rehab and other services. 

