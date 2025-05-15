Celebration of Life planned May 31 for Carrol Ann Andersen, 1937-2025

Family and friends will gather May 31 to celebrate the life of Carrol Ann Andersen, and are sharing this remembrance with her community:

Carrol Ann Andersen (Nelson), beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend to many, passed away on April 12, 2025, at the age of 87. She faced mesothelioma with remarkable strength and grace, and although she fought bravely, her passing feels far too soon for someone whose spirit remained so full of life up until the very end. To those who knew her, it felt like she still had many vibrant years ahead.

Carrol Ann was born in Pipestone, Minnesota, on November 23, 1937, to Edgar and Alice Nelson. In her early years, she moved to West Seattle, a city she would proudly call home for the rest of her life. Deeply connected to the Pacific Northwest, she found joy in its natural beauty and couldn’t imagine life anywhere else.

Carrol graduated from West Seattle High School in ’56, after which, she married Donald (Don) Andersen, and together they raised two daughters. Her career spanned several years at Sears Roebuck before she moved on to Boeing, until her retirement. Her work ethic and commitment to excellence left a lasting impact on her colleagues and the many people she served throughout her career.

She had a passion for traveling; whether it be cruising, her annual trips to Hawaii, and recently Scotland and Ireland – everyone that met her loved her enthusiasm! Carrol enjoyed spending time at the family property, cheering on her Seahawks, working in her garden, sewing quilts, visiting friends, and making new ones. She cherished every moment.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Andersen, and her brothers, Larry and Robert. Carrol’s memory will be kept alive by her brother Ron (Gail), her daughters, Debbie (Paul) and Becky; her beloved grandchildren, Christina (Derek), Ryan, Michelle; and her great-grandsons, Alex and Owen. Along with her many nieces, nephews and long time friend, Pete Wicks.

In Lieu of flowers family request donations be made in memory of Carrol to:

~ Peace Lutheran Church, 8316 39th Ave SW, Seattle, 98136

PeaceLutheranSeattle.org

~ WiN (Welcome Table), 4118 19th Ave SW, Seattle, 98106

WestsideInterfaith.com

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 31st at 2:00 pm at Peace Lutheran Church, 8316 39th Ave SW.