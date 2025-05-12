CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Crime Stoppers joins the search for David Williford

We first told you last Wednesday about 38-year-old David C. Williford, who is on the run after state Department of Corrections officers discovered he’d removed a monitoring device and left the North Admiral home where they’d gone to arrest him. We checked with a DOC spokesperson this morning and they say Williford is still missing. But they also say Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound has joined the search. Crime Stoppers offers a reward for tips that lead to arrests. Willford has a history documented in news stories like this one, with animal-abuse convictions and sex-abuse allegations plea-bargained to assault. The DOC says he was out on “community custody” (our state’s term for parole) when officers sought to arrest him on a warrant related to a case involving an alleged sex crime involving a family member. If you know where he is right now, call 911; otherwise, the DOC recommends calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477),” adding: “Crime Stoppers tips reach investigative teams in a timely manner.” You can submit an anonymous tip online too, as explained here.