GRATITUDE: Stamp Out Hunger notes

That’s a photo from a volunteer helping out at the West Seattle Junction Post Office as letter carriers and volunteers sort the donations received during today’s Stamp Out Hunger food drive. It’s a nationwide food drive organized by the National Association of Letter Carriers every year on the second Saturday in May; you leave a bag of nonperishable food by your mailbox or slot, your carrier picks it up, and it’s destined for local food distributors like Food Lifeline. This morning, we got a call from a woman who identified herself as a local carrier and said she wanted us to convey thanks to everyone who donated – she explained that the carriers are no longer provided with thank-you cards, but wanted to express their gratitude for so much generosity.