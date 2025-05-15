SPORTS: WSHS softball looks ahead to next year after season-ending loss at district tournament

Story and photos by Tracy Burrows

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

The West Seattle High School softball team’s season ended Wednesday evening with a 17-1 loss to Garfield High School in a District 2 tournament game at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex.

The #9 seed Wildcats made a deep run in the tournament, but faced a talented Garfield team that was seeded #5.

Garfield pitcher Sammy Breckenridge dominated West Seattle, allowing no hits until the final inning, when Kaila Ignacio (photo above) broke the no-hitter with a solo home run. It was a welcome bright spot that showed the grit of a team that has shown the ability to bounce back all season.

After the game, Coach Kyler Tsukada said that the team had overcome a lot of adversity this season. West Seattle has played with a small roster of 9-10 players all year and Coach Kyler has emphasized avoiding injury and having fun. The Wildcats have a young team, with only one graduating senior. “I’m excited to keep this core group together and we’re looking forward to seeing how the incoming 8th graders will fit into next year’s team,” said Coach Kyler.