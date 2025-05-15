Chief Sealth IHS Multicultural Night, axe-throwing, more on our list for your West Seattle Thursday

(Wednesday’s sunset from Cove Park – photo by Tom Trulin)

Here’s what’s happening, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Spring planting season continues. The center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

SPECIAL SALE: All week, 10 am-2 pm daily through Friday, The Mount’s thrift shop Emilie’s Treasures is having a special sale – details in our calendar listing. (4831 35th SW)

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 10:30 am at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW).

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to get the latest on where they’re playing today.

DROP-IN CHESS: 4-5:30 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), youth up to 18 years old are invited to drop in and play.

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of three regular Thursday night events here – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Momo Express.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Last but never least, HPCS is the starting point for running 3 miles, or walking a shorter path, in the neighborhood near HPCS with the Run Club, leaving from the store at 6:30 pm, returning for beverages – info here.

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Stop in for wine by the glass or bottle!

JAZZ AND BLUES OPEN MIC: Monthly event at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) Northwest Wine Academy (north lot), 5-8 pm.

POSTCARDS HAPPY HOUR: Bonus monthly advocacy meetup for Postcards4Democracy, 5-8 pm at Great American Bar & Diner (4752 California SW).

RAT CITY ART & FOOD WALK: Among the participating venues in South Delridge and White Center is Mr. B’s Mead Center, featuring artist Hyde Angelus, 5-8 pm. (9444 Delridge Way SW)

AXE-THROWING AT OUNCES: For Seattle Beer Week, Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) is bringing in the Tomahawk Axe trailer for some free axe-throwing. Just show up! 5:30-7:30 pm.

CHIEF SEALTH IHS MULTICULTURAL NIGHT: Community’s invited! 6-8 pm, with performances, food, more. (2600 SW Thistle)

WESTIES RUN CLUB: This group’s 6 pm weekly Thursday run departs from The Good Society in Admiral (California/Lander).

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: More into walking than running? Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

LIVE MUSIC IN THE JUNCTION: 6-9 pm, Patrick Rifflin performs Thursdays at Pegasus Pizza in The Junction (4520 California SW).

DUSTY THURSDAYS: 6 pm at Tim’s Tavern (98th/16th, White Center). From West Seattle’s own Billy Joe Huels:

Dusty Thursdays concert series is returning at Tim’s Tavern 6-9 pm on the outdoor stage. Each week we will feature a top local band (most hailing from West Seattle) followed by The Dusty 45s. It’s free, all-ages and everyone is welcome!

Featured tonight – The Potholes.

SPORTS: No local high-school games/matches on West Seattle fields today/tonight.

TRIVIA: 7 pm at Burger Planet, hosted by Good Old-Fashioned Local Trivia (9614 14th SW).

DJ NIGHT: The weekend starts spinning early at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ Mark Muller, 7 pm on.

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL CANCELED: No meeting this month.

Are you planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!