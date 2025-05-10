HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2025!

(The online WSCGSD sale map is here … printable PDF list/guide is here)

The 20th-anniversary West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day is on! Above all else, it’s a fun day of community connection, and what’s above is one of the most fun photos we’ve seen so far, Drew at Sale #162 (6038 49th SW) – one of the lemonade-stand sales listed here. … At least one sale is so exciting, it has people waiting in line:

That’s Thunder Road Guitars (6400 California SW; WSB sponsor), Sale #73, where Frank and team have a huge Garage Sale Day Sale every year, and one of our photographers noticed the crowd. … In Gatewood, multi-family Sale #150 (7800 39th SW) has “a lot of vintage table pieces,” our photographer reports:

Toward the south end of the WSCGSD map, Sale #1, the White Center Eagles‘ multi-seller site (10452 15th SW) is set up outdoors:

Vintage stuff we spotted there included classic sci-fi movies on VHS, and padded barstools … Meantime, just in via text:

Crazy Bob’s (#437, 3243 56th SW) is back! Look for the Snowman Tube Guy. Gnomes galore. New kites. New outdoor equipment!

More WSCGSD coverage to come!