CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Admiral stabbing/robbery suspect’s first court appearance

(WSB photo by Christopher Boffoli, Monday evening)

As we first reported Tuesday, the 25-year-old man arrested after Monday’s stabbing and robbery in Admiral has appeared in court for the first time, with a judge setting bail at $250,000. This morning, we obtained the hearing document from the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. It says the judge found probable cause to hold the suspect for investigation of second-degree robbery and first-degree assault with a deadly weapon; formal charges are not yet filed. The document lists the suspect’s address as an apartment in Tukwila and says this is the first time they’ve ever had a case involving him (we had noted no criminal record came up in our checks). The probable-cause document also includes the initial police summary – here’s what was written in this case, with names redacted:

… The remarks on the call stated, “INSIDE [PCC], MALE CAME IN AND SAID HE HAS BEEN STABBED”

Upon arrival, I spoke with VICTIM (redacted) who had an obvious wound to his left shoulder. There was a significant amount of blood soaked into his shirt. SFD arrived to the scene to provide aid. A medic on scene advised that it is unknown how deep the stab wound went into his shoulder and that it would require stitches.

(Victim) stating that he was walking down California Ave SW when an unknown male approached him and stabbed him with what appeared to be a kitchen knife. The unknown male stated something unintelligible then asked (victim), “Did it hurt?” The unknown male left the scene on foot. This was an unprovoked random stabbing on a City of Seatle public sidewalk. (Victim) was transported to Harborview Medical Center by AMR 440.

(Second victim) approached me on scene. She stated that an unknown male approached and demanded that she hand over her cell phone while she outside on the phone with her pharmacy. She refused. The unknown suspect rushed her, grabbed her left wrist and twisted her arm back. (She) released the phone. The unknown male ran away from the scene with (her) cell phone. The cell phone was recovered several blocks away with the suspect’s belongings in the backyard of a stranger’s house the suspect was running through. Officer … returned (her) cell phone to her. (She) advised she had shooting pain in her left arm but refused to be seen by SFD.

The suspect was apprehended several blocks away from the scene after an estimated 30-minute [foot] track involving K9. The suspect absconded through several community members backyards by hopping their fence and running through until he was apprehended.

(Second victim) conducted a field show-up and positively identified the suspect as the one who robbed her of her cell phone. Sergeant … screened the incident on scene. (Stabbing victim) had described a similar looking suspect as (phone robbery victim) and the one that was apprehended.