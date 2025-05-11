Celebration of Life planned May 17 for Michael S. Dey, 74

Family and friends will gather Saturday, May 17, to celebrate the life of Mike Dey, longtime Fauntleroy community leader who died last month. Here’s the remembrance being shared with his community:

Michael Steven Dey died unexpectedly at his Seattle home on April 17, 2025. He was 74.

Mike was born in Stuttgart, Germany, where his father was the provost marshal of the US Army occupying force after WWII. During the war, his mother, Captain Margaret Dey, was one of General Eisenhower’s nurses. Mike returned stateside with his family in 1953, eventually ending up at Fort Lawton (now Discovery Park) in Seattle, where his father, then Colonel John Dey, served as commanding officer until his retirement.

After his 1968 graduation from Queen Anne High School, Mike earned a B.S. in biology and chemistry from Western Washington University. Several years of figuring out what he didn’t want to do led him to pursue and earn a Ph.D. in toxicology and pharmacology.

The summer after graduation from Western, Mike ran the boating program at YMCA Camp Orkila on Orcas Island, Washington, and had a summer fling with a co-worker, Susan Lantz. Their fling led to 52 years of love, best-friendship, and adventure together.

Mike had envisioned using his Ph.D. to launch a career in environmental toxicology but drastic federal funding cuts to environmental agencies compelled him to reconsider. The pharmaceutical industry proved to be a good second choice. Mike and Susan moved to the intersection of New York, Vermont, and Quebec, where he took a position as a bench scientist in drug development. After his work revealed unique components in a natural medication for menopausal hormone replacement therapy, he moved into executive positions, culminating in president of Wyeth Women’s Healthcare. His motto: “Do what’s right for women, and you’ll do what’s right for the company.” Post retirement, Mike kept his scientific interests alive by serving on the boards of several small companies started by colleagues.

He was a natural mentor and was always giving of his time. During his working years, he coached many young professionals. In retirement, he nurtured young people in his greater family, from high school through college and into their early careers. He also provided reassurance and guidance to family and friends as they wrestled with medical decisions.

Returning to the Pacific Northwest, Mike and Susan settled into the neighborhood where she had grown up. Serendipity brought them full circle to the house with the oak tree under which they had been married. They loved the closeness of the community and built many friendships in the course of advocating for neighborhood issues prior to and during his 12 years as president of the Fauntleroy Community Association.

Retirement gave Mike and Susan opportunities to follow their hearts, from hours boating and crabbing in local waters to entire summers exploring the remote coastline of northern British Columbia and the islands of Southeast Alaska. Days of seeing no other boats, or more whales than boats, and anchoring in the company of loons, ravens, and forest birds were the best.

Extended travels to the southern hemisphere during the winter months became their norm. Southern Africa, New Zealand, East Africa, Australia, and Central and South America offered many remarkable experiences. Learning firsthand about the culture, way of life, and hopes for the future from villagers in remote East Africa was especially memorable.

Mike’s life will be celebrated on May 17 at 4:00 at the Hall at Fauntleroy.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity for Washington habitatwa.org; West Seattle Food Bank westseattlefoodbank.org; White Center Food Bank whitecenterfoodbank.org; Public Broadcasting Service pbs.org; National Public Radio npr.org; or a charity of your choice.