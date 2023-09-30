CLOSURE REMINDER: 1 week until West Seattle low-bridge closes to surface traffi

One week from today, SDOT is scheduled to start a one-week closure of the West Seattle low bridge (aka the Spokane Street Swing Bridge) to non-maritime traffic. As announced this past Monday, the closure is so crews can “reinstall the repaired turn cylinder inside the east pier housing that was removed in early 2023.” While SDOT has promoted the West Seattle Water Taxi as an alternate way for bicyclists and pedestrians to get across the bay during the closure, there will be an overlap with the previously announced October 14-15 Water Taxi service suspension; SDOT says the low-bridge closure could continue until “mid-afternoon” on the 14th. (We’ll be checking Monday on the exact time the closure is scheduled to start next Saturday.)