Celebration of Life planned October 8 for Ken Schiele, 1969-2023

In July, the family of Ken Schiele shared this remembrance. Now they have set the date for the gathering to remember him:

Celebration of Life for Ken Schiele: Ken’s family is hosting a Celebration of Life on Sunday, October 8th from 2-5 pm at Stoup Brewing Company on Capitol Hill. If you’d like to attend, please RSVP by September 24th to: knlranch@gmail.com