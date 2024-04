(WSB photos)

Your next chance for free shredding is happening now. The John L. Scott Real Estate Westwood (WSB sponsor) spring shredding event is happening in the northwest lot at Westwood Village (northwest of the ex-Bed Bath and Beyond, southwest of the post office). Look for the White Center Food Bank van – they’re also collecting donations (non-perishable food and/or cash) for WCFB again this year.

They’ll be there until noon.