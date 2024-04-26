Registration is closed and the lineup is set for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2024 on May 11!

Two weeks from tomorrow, on Saturday, May 11, West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day will be nothing short of amazing. Registration is closed as of 12 hours ago (sorry, no way to sneak in late signups this year, the database is locked down) and we have 525 sales registered – the most ever, by far! We’re almost done reviewing the registrations, and compiling a list of highlights (one sale, for example, promises “Grandpa’s mystery novels that he wants someone to read” while another has “So many wool shirts!” and another says it’ll be a “plumber’s dream,” and there are sellers with gear for a wide range of pastimes, from sports to camping to fishing to kayaking to skiing and … well, watch for the previews). So what happens now? We’re working on the map and printable guide so they’ll be ready for perusal one week before WSCGSD, so look for the links here and at westseattlegaragesale.com on Saturday, May 4. If you’re a seller, tell your friends, relatives, co-workers, etc. that West Seattle is the place to be on May 11. Official WSCGSD hours are 9 am to 3 pm, but some sellers are opening earlier and/or closing later, while some are adding extra days – all that will be in the guide. Wondering about the point of all this? One big day of person-to-person recycling, where you get to meet neighbors and new friends, in the community-building spirit of the nonprofit that founded WSCGSD in 2005 (turning it over to WSB in 2008). So as we always say … stand by for updates!