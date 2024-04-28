WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 15 notes!

(Photo by Allyne Armitage)

Here’s what’s up today, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more):

LOW-BRIDGE CLOSURE, DAY 9: If all goes as planned, this is the final day that the West Seattle low bridge will be closed to road/path traffic for communication-and-control system upgrades and will reopen no later than early the morning of April 29. More closure details from SDOT here (including how to get free rides on the Water Taxi or Metro buses).

HIGH POINT LIBRARY CLOSED: The branch at 3411 SW Raymond is closed Sundays through at least early June as part of a schedule shuffle as the system deals with staffing shortages.

FREE SHREDDING & FOOD DRIVE: 9 am-noon, John L. Scott Real Estate Westwood (WSB sponsor) hosts its annual free shredding event. They’ll be set up again in the northwest parking lot at Westwood Village, and accepting donations for the White Center Food Bank – food and/or cash.

MINI-POLAR PLUNGE: 9 am every Sunday, you’re welcome to join a group plunge into Puget Sound off Alki – meet at Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki).

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meets at 9 am Sundays at rotating locations – today it’s Dough Joy Donuts (4310 SW Oregon).

NATIVE ART MARKET: Second day, 10 am-5 pm at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: The market is open today, 10 am-2 pm as usual, on California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon, offering spring vegetables, flowers, and fruit, plus baked goods, cheese, fish, meat, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from cider to kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, candy, more! Here’s today’s vendor list.

GRIEF WALK AT SCHMITZ PARK: At 10 am, join a guided forest walk to “listen to grief” – as explained in our calendar listing. Meet at the SW Hinds entrance to the park.

WEST SEATTLE ROCK & GEM SHOW: 10 am-5 pm, second day of the West Seattle Rock Club‘s annual show and sale at Alki Masonic Hall (40th/Edmunds), free admission.

SEATTLE RESTAURANT WEEK TRUCK VISIT: The Anthony’s truck Finn, part of Seattle Restaurant Week, visits Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) 1-6 pm.

POP-UP CERAMICS CLASS: 3 pm at Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW), register here.

CLOSING DAY FOR ‘ENGLISH’: The popular play has been selling out the house at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 3 pm. Check with the box office if nothing’s available online via the link in our calendar listing.

THE HELLFLOWERS AT EASY STREET: 5 pm live in-store performance, free and all ages. (4559 California SW)

DENNIS JAMES & THE MIGHTY WURLITZER: Silent movie with theater organ! Doors 7 pm, show 7:30 pm at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW) – tickets here.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Your weekend’s finale can be music by the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8-10 pm.

